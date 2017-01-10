'La La Land' leads this year's British Academy Film (Bafta) Awards nominations with 11.

The blockbuster musical - which scooped a record-breaking seven Golden Globe at the weekend - is up for the coveted Best Film prizes, while filmmaker Damien Chazelle and stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are in the running for director and acting accolades.

The movie will contest against 'I, Daniel Blake' - which scooped the prestigious Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival - 'Arrival', 'Moonlight' and 'Manchester by the Sea' for the Best Film accolade.

Hot on the heels of 'La La Land' in the nominations stakes are 'Arrival' and 'Nocturnal Animals', which each have nine, followed by 'Manchester By the Sea' with six.

In the Leading Actor category, Ryan faces competition

from Andrew Garfield ('Hacksaw Ridge'), Casey Affleck ('Manchester by the Sea'), 'Nocturnal Animals' star Jake Gyllenhaal and 'Captain Fantastic's Viggo Mortensen, while Amy Adams - who is nominated for her performance in 'Arrival', but not 'Nocturnal Animals', Emily Blunt ('The Girl on the Train'), 'Florence Foster Jenkins' star Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman ('Jackie') will face off against Emma for the Leading Actress accolade.

Meanwhile, 'I, Daniel Blake' and 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' can count the Outstanding British Film accolade among their five nominations, while 'American Honey', 'Denial', 'Notes on Blindness' and 'Under the Shadow' are also up for the prize.

The nominations for this year's event were announced on Tuesday (10.01.17) morning by Dominic Cooper and Sophie Turner.

Winners are chosen by Bafta's 6,500 members, except for the EE Rising Star Award - whose nominees were unveiled last week - which is voted for by the public.

The 2017 Bafta awards will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 12 and will be hosted by Stephen Fry.

Bafta Awards 2017 selected list of nominations:

Best Film:

'Arrival'

'I, Daniel Blake'

'La La Land'

'Manchester by the Sea'

'Moonlight'

Outstanding British Film:

'American Honey'

'Denial'

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

'I, Daniel Blake'

'Notes on Blindness'

'Under the Shadow'

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

'The Girl with All the Gifts': Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

'The Hard Stop': George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

'Notes on Blindness': Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

'The Pass': John Donnelly (writer), Ben A. Williams (director)

'Under the Shadow': Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film Not In The English Language:

'Dheepan'

'Julieta'

'Mustang'

'Son of Saul'

'Toni Erdmann'

Documentary:

'13th', Ava DuVernay

'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - the Touring Years', Ron Howard

'The Eagle Huntress', Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

'Notes on Blindness', Peter Middleton, James Spinney

'Weiner', Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Animated Film:

'Finding Dory'

'Kubo and the Two Strings'

'Moana'

'Zootropolis'

Director:

'Arrival'- Denis Villeneuve

'I, Daniel Blake'- Ken Loach

'La La Land'- Damien Chazelle

'Manchester by the Sea'- Kenneth Lonergan

'Nocturnal Animals'- Tom Ford

Original Screenplay:

'Hell or High Water' - Taylor Sheridan

'I, Daniel Blake'- Paul Laverty

'La La Land'- Damien Chazelle

'Manchester by the Sea'- Kenneth Lonergan

'Moonlight' - Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay:

'Arrival'- Eric Heisserer

'Hacksaw Ridge'- Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

'Hidden Figures'- Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

'Lion'- Luke Davies

'Nocturnal Animals'- Tom Ford

Leading Actor:

Andrew Garfield - 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Casey Affleck - 'Manchester by the Sea'

Jake Gyllenhaal - 'Nocturnal Animals'

Ryan Gosling - 'La La Land'

Viggo Mortensen - 'Captain Fantastic'

Leading Actress:

Amy Adams - 'Arrival'

Emily Blunt - 'The Girl on the Train'

Emily Stone - 'La La Land'

Meryl Streep - 'Florence Foster Jenkins'

Natalie Portman - 'Jackie'

Supporting Actor:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 'Nocturnal Animals'

Dev Patel - 'Lion'

Hugh Grant - 'Florence Foster Jenkins'

Jeff Bridges - 'Hell or High Water'

Mahershal A Ali - 'Moonlight'

Supporting Actress:

Hayley Squires - 'I, Daniel Blake'

Michelle Williams - 'Manchester by the Sea'

Naomi Harris - 'Moonlight'

Nicole Kidman - 'Lion'

Viola Davis - 'Fences'

EE Rising Star Award:

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland