The Notebook star reunites with his frequent collaborator Emma Stone for the critically-acclaimed project, in which they portray aspiring artists trying to make it in Hollywood, and Ryan reveals one of his witty lines was actually coined by Eva.

"'L.A. (Los Angeles) worships everything and values nothing.' That was something my lady said to me one day and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie," he recalled to Entertainment Tonight. "She was kidding, but it's a funny thing to say.

"I loved when she said it, because it's funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it's obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie."

However, Eva, the mother of Ryan's two young daughters, isn't credited for her small contribution to the movie, which is up for 14 Oscars at Hollywood's big night, including Best Picture.

Filmmaker Damien Chazelle is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while Ryan and Emma are shortlisted for the Best Actor and Best Actress honours, respectively, at the Los Angeles ceremony, which will take place later this month (Feb17).