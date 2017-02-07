Ryan Gosling has his actress girlfriend Eva Mendes to thank for coming up with one of his funny lines in movie musical La La Land.
The Notebook star reunites with his frequent collaborator Emma Stone for the critically-acclaimed project, in which they portray aspiring artists trying to make it in Hollywood, and Ryan reveals one of his witty lines was actually coined by Eva.
"'L.A. (Los Angeles) worships everything and values nothing.' That was something my lady said to me one day and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie," he recalled to Entertainment Tonight. "She was kidding, but it's a funny thing to say.
"I loved when she said it, because it's funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it's obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie."
However, Eva, the mother of Ryan's two young daughters, isn't credited for her small contribution to the movie, which is up for 14 Oscars at Hollywood's big night, including Best Picture.
Filmmaker Damien Chazelle is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while Ryan and Emma are shortlisted for the Best Actor and Best Actress honours, respectively, at the Los Angeles ceremony, which will take place later this month (Feb17).
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
Audiences expecting Drive 2 from this reteaming of Gosling and Winding Refn will be disappointed:...
Julian is living in Bangkok while running an organised drugs ring under the guise of...