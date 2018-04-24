Christina Aguilera has opened up about the love life of her former 'Mickey Mouse Club' co-stars, claiming Ryan Gosling had a crush on Britney Spears, but all the girls only had eye for Justin Timberlake.
The 'Dirrty' singer - who starred as a mouseketeer on the Disney Channel TV show back in 1993 alongside Ryan, now 37, Britney, 36, Justin Timberlake, 37, and 'The Americans' star Keri Russell, 42 - has revealed that Ryan was caught up in a 'Mickey Mouse Club' love triangle as he fancied Britney but all the girls only had eyes for Justin.
Speaking to James Corden during his 'Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special', Christina said: ''I know Ryan actually, pretty much, he did have actually have a crush on Britney. I mean, I think so! I think so. I don't know.''
When James joked Britney must have regrets, Christina replied: ''No! She got Justin! They were like a big ol' couple.''
Asked if she had had a crush on Ryan, Christina admitted: ''I think there were crushes, but I wasn't on that train.''
At the time, Christina and Britney only had eyes for the 'SexyBack'' singer.
She confided: ''He had swag, I have to say ... [Even] back then, he had swag ... Um, I think, well there was like a - me and Britney were, you know, like ... well, you know, there was like a thing back then ... Oh my god, you're going in!''
Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed that his time on the 'Mickey Mouse Club' stopped him from getting a job he would have hated.
The 'La La Land' star has labelled his two years as a mouseketeer a ''hustle'' to get him into showbusiness, having come over from Canada to the US at the age of 15. Ryan said recently: ''I had my hustle. It was whatever I could do to not end up working in a factory. If I had to shake it like a showgirl, I was going to do it.''
