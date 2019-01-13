Ryan Coogler feels ''naked'' when he directs.

The 'Black Panther' filmmaker says that, for him, directing can make him ''feel like he's naked'' and admits it was nervewracking on the set of the Marvel movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''What I found made it a lot harder on 'Black Panther' was you're dealing with so many more people. You've got to get comfortable directing in a room full of 75, 100 people sometimes. A lot of times, I find directing can make you feel like you're naked, you know what I mean? So, directing on a 10-person crew is like being naked in front of 10 people, but with 200 people, it's a different ballgame.''

Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed Marvel was totally supportive of his ambitions for the original 'Black Panther' movie, even though it represented a step into unknown territory for the studio, and they didn't make any efforts to dilute his plans for the film.

The director explained: ''The biggest thing for me was the themes of the story - letting them know where my head was at and making sure they would get on board. I was very honest about the idea I wanted to explore in this film, which is what it means to be African. That was one of the first things I talked about. And they were completely interested.''

And President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige says 'Black Panther 2' will happen when Ryan gives it the green light.

He shared: ''We definitely want Ryan to come back and that's actively being worked out right now. When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be. But, again, [we're] not going to announce any post-'Avengers 4' movies until hopefully after 'Avengers 4', which is another reason we're not going to Comic-Con.''