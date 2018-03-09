Ryan Adams has already laid down 11 tracks for his latest album.

The 'Come Pick Me Up' hitmaker - who released his 16th LP 'Prisoner' last year - has been struck by a surge of inspiration and teased fans another record could be coming soon.

Ryan, 43, tweeted: ''11 songs tracked and vocals done. Records are funny creatures sometimes they wake you up like they can't wait to just get born. (sic)''

The tweet was accompanied by a video of a mixing desk and snippets of tunes can be heard playing.

The 'Do You Still Love Me?' singer has been busy recording at his Pax-Am Studios and keeping fans up to date with his progress on social media.

A post on his Instagram account last month, also showing a mixing desk, hinted Ryan has been recording with guitarist Todd Wisenbaker, drummer Aaron Ficca, bassist/engineer Charlie Stavish and keyboardist T'Ben 'Mahoney' Alleman.

Ryan captioned the clip: ''Epic coda vibes. New tunes coming into focus. #PaxAm2018 this is just the track playing off the tape machine and not even a mix! Charlie is getting crazy good sounds- Todd is blazing some wild guitar, Aaron is slaying on drums- I can't wait for Mahoney's parts. SO STOKED FOR THIS YEAR!!!! XO (sic)''

The rocker recently released new track 'Baby, I Love You' just in time for Valentine's Day.

Last year it was revealed Ryan has recorded a duet with Taylor Swift.

The 'To Be Without You' singer previously covered Taylor's entire '1989' album and explained he did so because he was fascinated by her writing process, and he also found the lyrics struck a chord when he was going through a divorce from Mandy Moore.

He said: ''Taylor is my friend - she and I had recorded a song together that no one's ever heard - and I wanted to know how far she went from acoustic to her finished songs.

''I wanted to break it back down to the acoustic. It took five or six days and never stopped being fun.

''Plus it was kind of cathartic because her words were actually matching s**t I was going through.''