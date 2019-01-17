Ryan Adams has revealed his close pal John Mayer will feature on his first of three albums in 2019, 'Big Colors'.
Ryan Adams has worked with John Mayer on his album 'Big Colors'.
The 44-year-old musician is set to release three records in 2019, and has revealed the first one - which acts as a follow-up to 2017's 'Prisoner' - will see him team up with his guitarist pal, who he teased ''brought the heat''.
Alongside a picture of the pair in the studio, which sees Ryan studiously stare at the Grammy-winner as he played the stringed instrument, the 'Oh My Sweet Carolina' singer wrote on Facebook: ''How lucky to have such an incredible, unbelievable musician and friend & a handsome one at that to play on #BigColors He brought the heat, folks, as usual. We love ya @johnmayer (sic)''
Ryan and John have often shared the stage together to perform a rendition of the former's song 'Come Pick Me Up' from his debut LP 'Heartbreaker'.
The prolific singer songwriter released a trio of records - 'Cold Roses', 'Jacksonville City Nights' and '29' - in 2005, and is set to repeat the feat this year.
Announcing his plans on Twitter, he wrote recently: ''Remember that year when I released three records? Let's do it again.''
The star also shared a clip from the studio, and added: ''It's sounding f***ing epic. Here it comes... #BigColors @bluenoterecords @CapitolRecords (sic)''
It followed a teasing post from Ryan last summer, when he shared the artwork for his 2000 debut solo album 'Heartbreaker' and hinted at a lot of unreleased material.
He wrote at the time: ''I wrote this album. I have 17 new songs.
''I have 4 records on a shelf... Does anyone want to hear... Prisoner 2 & 3... Black Hole?
''Live at Capitol Theater w v@stringdusters... Exile on Main Street cover live & rehearsal?
''I'm just asking to see if maybe I'm crazy & no one does. (sic)''
Ryan - who was previously married to Mandy Moore - is known for his prolific output and unusual covers, which have included a full re-recording of Taylor Swift's '1989' LP, and he has admitted in the past that he just wants to make music that moves him and get it out to his fans.
He tweeted: ''I have amazing fans. I want them to be able to hear my songs while I'm here. Released my way. To play them for you live. Every artist is different.
''I make a lot of music. It's time to be who I am. Songs are gifts. Music heals. Cold Roses was written & recorded in 2 weeks. FYI (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.