Ryan Adams is keen to collaborate with Bryan Adams.

The 'Do You Still Love Me?' hitmaker is eager to release a new album and has dropped a huge hint that he might team up with Bryan for a duet in the near future.

Ryan, 43, tweeted: ''Summer of 69 unreleased songs (sic)'', which prompted a fan to ask if this was a hint he is to duet with 'Summer of 69' rock legend Bryan.

Ryan replied: ''It could happen. He's a badass & I have a tape machine. (sic)''

While that recording session may not have taken place yet, Ryan revealed he has 17 new songs and many other unreleased versions of tracks he is keen to drop.

The singer's most recent album, 'Prisoner', dropped last year and he teased a follow up could be on the way, along with long-lost LP 'Black Hole'.

Ryan tweeted: ''I wrote this album. I have 17 new songs. I have 4 records on a shelf Does anyone want to hear Prisoner 2 & 3 Black Hole? Live at Capitol Theater w v@stringdusters Exile on Main Street cover live & rehearsal? I'm just asking to see if maybe I'm crazy & no one does.

''I have amazing fans. I want them to be able to hear my songs while I'm here. Released my way. To play them for you live Every artist is different. I make a lot of music. It's time to be who I am. Songs are gifts. Music heals. Cold Roses was written & recorded in 2 weeks. FYI (sic)''

Ryan then tweeted a record cover for a 'Black Hole' album, writing: ''Going for a run and gonna listen to this. I hope I can share it with you soon. There's enough room for art and hope. I love you folks.''

The rocker has also teased a country album recorded with former producing partner Glyn Johns.

He wrote: ''One of the albums is the country tinged album I recorded with Glyn Johns at the beginning of my seperation. It's intense as f**k It's as Heartbreaker as any album since it.(sic)''

'Heartbreaker' was Ryan's debut album, released in 2000.