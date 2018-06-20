Ryan Adams has several albums ready to release.

The 43-year-old musician released his last studio LP 'Prisoner' in 2017 but he has given his fans an update on where he is at with new material and as well as revealing he has a record ready to go he almost spilled that he has a stockpile of unheard music.

The records include 'lost' album 'Black Hole', two 'sequels' to 'Prisoner' and two live albums, one of which is his performance of The Rolling Stones' acclaimed 1972 LP 'Exile on Main St.' in full in New Orleans.

In a post on Twitter, he said: ''I wrote this album. I have 17 new songs. I have 4 records on a shelf. Does anyone want to hear

Prisoner 2 & 3, Black Hole? Live at Capitol Theater w v@stringdusters, Exile on Main Street cover live & rehearsal? I'm just asking to see if maybe I'm crazy & no one does. [sic]''

Adams - who was previously married to Mandy Moore - is known for his prolific output and unusual covers, which have included a full re-recording of Taylor Swift's '1989' LP, and he admits he just wants to make music that moves him and get it out to his fans.

He tweeted: ''I have amazing fans. I want them to be able to hear my songs while I'm here. Released my way. To play them for you live. Every artist is different. I make a lot of music. It's time to be who I am. Songs are gifts. Music heals. Cold Roses was written & recorded in 2 weeks. FYI [sic]''