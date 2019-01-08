Ryan Adams will release three new albums this year.

The prolific singer songwriter released a trio of records - 'Cold Roses', 'Jacksonville City Nights' and '29' - in 2005, and now he's set to repeat the feat in 2019 starting with new LP 'Big Colours'.

Ryan announced the follow-up to 2017's 'Prisoner' on social media as he unveiled his plans.

He tweeted: ''Remember that year when I released three records? Let's do it again.''

The star also shared a clip from the studio, and added: ''It's sounding f***ing epic. Here it comes... #BigColors @bluenoterecords @CapitolRecords (sic)''

It follows a teasing post from Ryan last summer, when he shared the artwork for his 2000 debut solo album 'Heartbreaker' and hinted at a lot of unreleased material.

He wrote at the time: ''I wrote this album. I have 17 new songs.

''I have 4 records on a shelf... Does anyone want to hear... Prisoner 2 & 3... Black Hole?

''Live at Capitol Theater w v@stringdusters... Exile on Main Street cover live & rehearsal?

''I'm just asking to see if maybe I'm crazy & no one does. (sic)''

Adams - who was previously married to Mandy Moore - is known for his prolific output and unusual covers, which have included a full re-recording of Taylor Swift's '1989' LP, and he admits he just wants to make music that moves him and get it out to his fans.

He tweeted: ''I have amazing fans. I want them to be able to hear my songs while I'm here. Released my way. To play them for you live. Every artist is different.

''I make a lot of music. It's time to be who I am. Songs are gifts. Music heals. Cold Roses was written & recorded in 2 weeks. FYI [sic]''