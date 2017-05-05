Ruth Wilson loves to wear tailored garments and ''a bit of trouser'', although she claims her acting career inhibits her from experimenting with her style.
The 35-year-old actress likes to adorn ''a bit of trouser'' and a fitted ensemble, but she believes her career in the entertainment industry makes it hard for her to ''stand out'' with her wardrobe choices.
Speaking about her style preferences to Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I like tailoring; I love a bit of trouser,''
''I was talking to Barbara about how we should celebrate uniqueness, certainly [among] women, rather than [making them] conform to what everyone else is.
''Being an actress, people want to put you in a box, to fit the mold, to wear the same outfits. It's hard to stand out.''
Meanwhile, the 'The Affair' star - who was awarded the Best Actress for a Television Series Drama gong at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards for her role as Alison Bailey - claims she doesn't have a ''mentor'' or anyone she can turn to for advice because nobody in her family has ever acted and she doesn't ''hang out'' with fellow actors.
She explained: ''I don't really have anyone. I don't have a mentor; I don't hang out with actors.''
However, the British star's father Nigel will often tell her not to do something she doesn't want to do.
She said: ''My dad is great; I phone him up and he says, 'Don't do anything you don't need to.' But no one in my family has [acted], so I've had to carve my own path.''
''That's where you learn a lot ... when you're out of your comfort zone. No airs or graces, no one getting you coffee every two minutes. Back to using your brain and your creativity, scrabbling around the floor, devising something.''
