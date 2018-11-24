Ruth Wilson changes her mind about having children every day.

The 36-year-old actress thinks women are no longer judged in the way they once were if they didn't have kids of their own, but she also doesn't feel rushed into making a decision about parenthood as there are so many options these days.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said: ''Every day I feel a different way about it. What's interesting about women is that we're conscious time is running out and that some part of us is in a process of dying from the age of puberty. I feel like what happens, happens.

''We have more ways available to us to have kids later on. If I really want a child, I can adopt or there are other ways. At the same time, if I don't have a child, that decision is not judged as much as it used to be. Times are changing.''

The former 'Affair' actress - who has been romantically linked with the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Jude Law and Joshua Jackson in the past - prefers to keep her personal life private and isn't worried her latest venture, 'Mrs. Wilson', in which she plays her own grandmother, who discovered her MI6 agent husband was a bigamist with multiple secret wives, will put her under scrutiny.

She said: ''I'm going to America for six months so I'll just disappear off the face of the planet again. People don't know a great deal about me. I prefer to keep it that way. 'Mrs Wilson' is quite personal and that adds an interesting dimension but it's not really about me. I'd hate for people to be distracted by that.''