The 'Affair' actress Ruth Wilson changes her mind about becoming a mother all the time.
Ruth Wilson changes her mind about having children every day.
The 36-year-old actress thinks women are no longer judged in the way they once were if they didn't have kids of their own, but she also doesn't feel rushed into making a decision about parenthood as there are so many options these days.
Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said: ''Every day I feel a different way about it. What's interesting about women is that we're conscious time is running out and that some part of us is in a process of dying from the age of puberty. I feel like what happens, happens.
''We have more ways available to us to have kids later on. If I really want a child, I can adopt or there are other ways. At the same time, if I don't have a child, that decision is not judged as much as it used to be. Times are changing.''
The former 'Affair' actress - who has been romantically linked with the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Jude Law and Joshua Jackson in the past - prefers to keep her personal life private and isn't worried her latest venture, 'Mrs. Wilson', in which she plays her own grandmother, who discovered her MI6 agent husband was a bigamist with multiple secret wives, will put her under scrutiny.
She said: ''I'm going to America for six months so I'll just disappear off the face of the planet again. People don't know a great deal about me. I prefer to keep it that way. 'Mrs Wilson' is quite personal and that adds an interesting dimension but it's not really about me. I'd hate for people to be distracted by that.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...
Everything about this film screams excess, from the ludicrous two-and-a-half hour running time to the...
P.L. Travers was an Australian author who, in the early sixties, went into negotiations with...
John Reid is a Texas ranger; law-abiding and glad to ride alongside his brother, following...
John Reid is the Lone Ranger; a law-abiding man of justice from Texas who resolutely...
Tolstoy's iconic novel may have been filmed several times, but you've never seen a version...
Anna Karenina is the young wife of senior statesman Alexei Karenin. Theirs was more of...