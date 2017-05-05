Ruth Wilson fought for sex education classes as a ten-year-old schoolgirl.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed she championed sex education classes for her and her school friends during her youth, after her parents gave her a book about intercourse.

She shared: ''When I was about 10 years old at junior school, there was no sex education.

''I think my parents gave me a book about sex, which I took to school, and that was it. I remember talking to my dad, who was chairman of the governors, saying we needed sex education.''

Ruth said the scenario was typical of her combative nature, admitting she has been ''pursuing little fights'' for as long as she can remember.

She told The Edit: ''I just had the feeling that I should know this stuff and they should teach it. I have been pursuing little fights (like that) all my life.''

Meanwhile, Ruth previously admitted her career has prevented her from having a ''conventional'' relationship.

The actress' profession means she has to spend a lot of time away from home, which has had an impact on her personal life and ''limits her choices'' of potential partners.

She said: ''Any relationship you have will never be conventional, because you will always be away from home for a while.

''You just have to figure out with your partner how that works, they have to be very understanding or able to travel with you.

''It does limit your choices. But I wouldn't live without (being in a relationship).''

Ruth spends a lot of her time in New York and while she loves the city, she dislikes the ''b***hy and weird'' all-female friendship groups she has encountered.

She said: ''I've always had loads of men in my life, as my good friends.

''[New York has] gangs of girls that you don't get in London at all. It felt b***hy and weird and I didn't want to be part of it. It felt like being back at school.''