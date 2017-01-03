Ruth Negga's "luminous" performance in Loving landed her the Rising Star Award at Monday night's (02Jan17) Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The Ethiopian-Irish actress stars in the biographical drama as one half of a couple who are arrested in Virginia in 1958 due to their interracial marriage not being accepted in the state. The two battled against their detainment, which eventually led to the law being changed by the Supreme Court in 1967.
Ruth has already gained a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Mildred Loving and on Monday she was honoured at the annual Palm Springs event in California.
"Ruth Negga's performance as Mildred Loving is one of the year's most luminous and striking portrayals," Festival Chairman Harold Matzner told the audience. "This timeless love story about an interracial couple reminds us of the unstoppable power of love in the face of hate and prejudice - a story that could not be more resonant and powerful today. This will certainly be just one of many breathtaking performances in a long career."
Ruth's emotional turn is expected to land her an Oscar nod too, with the nominees announced at the end of the month (Jan17).
Other winners at the Palm Springs International Film Festival included Tom Hanks scooping the Icon Award and Nicole Kidman bagging the International Star Award.
