Ruth Negga's Golden Globe Awards dress is going to be ''quite dramatic.''

The 34-year-old actress has put a lot of thought into the type of frock she's going to wear to the forthcoming ceremony, held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, on January 8 and can't wait to shock fashion critics when she walks the red carpet.

Speaking to WWD.com, she said of her dress: ''I've done the fitting, but I haven't seen the finished product. It's going to be exciting. It's beautiful and it's quite dramatic.''

But the brunette beauty has always wanted to think outside the box when it comes to her fashion choices because she's drawn to patterns that are ''unique'' and ''original.''

She explained: ''Gosh ... I like things that are unique and are a bit original and creative. I love Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Prada. And the Rodarte sisters are amazing.''

It's not just her attire that she needs to feel comfortable in though, as Ruth thinks it's important that her make-up artists knows what colours and looks will suit her skin.

She said: ''I have a wonderful stylist Karla Welch. She does all of that for me and I'm so grateful. She has such a creative eye and it's original.

''She psychic-ly gets in tune with her clients. She knows what you want and desire and what makes you feel confident as well as comfortable. I think that's a great feat.''

And once she's wrapped up awards season, Ruth is planning to have some down time.

She said: ''I don't really have plans. I think I'll try and search out the projects that interest me that I think I'll be happiest doing. For the moment, I'm working on 'Preacher Season Two.' I go back in a month or so. My character Tulip O'Hare is a breath of brilliantly strange, fresh air. She's a unique, original character and I think there's not many people like that on screen. It's a privilege to play her.''