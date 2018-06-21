Ruth Negga thinks she's ''lacking a personality''.

The 'Preacher' actress claimed she's embraced bold prints in her style choices because she's able to use fashion as ''armour'' to hide the fact she's actually very shy.

She said: ''I try and hide the fact that I'm lacking a personality by wearing dragon-print. I suppose fashion is an armour really, isn't it, for nerves. I think there's a lot of shy people involved in fashion, although people seem flamboyant, I think it hides a shyness.''

But though she's shy, the 36-year-old star also admitted she's an ''attention-seeker'' so her career has allowed her to be in the spotlight in a ''safe'' way.

Asked why she became an actress if she's so shy, she told 'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert: ''I suppose I'm a shy attention-seeker. I'm a wallflower in real life, but there's a safe space.

''Acting creates a very safe space where you can draw attention to yourself, but there's always 'action' and 'cut', so it's like a safety net of sorts, where you can be an attention seeker in a safe way. Basically, cowardly.''

Meanwhile, the 'Loving' actress - who recently split from her 'Preacher' co-star Dominic Cooper - recently admitted she hasn't been ''inundated'' with work offers because she's ''quite tricky'' to cast, but that just drives her to create her own ventures.

She said: ''I'm quite tricky to put in anything. I don't think people really ever know what to do with me. It doesn't bother me at all. It's given me the impetus to create things. I don't need to be an actor. I used to, but not any more. I think at some point I'll resist people telling me what to do.''