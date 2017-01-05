The Preacher actress was unveiled as a contender for the only public-voted British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award alongside other relative newcomers Tom, Lucas, Laia Costa and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The awards season looks set to be a big one for Ruth thanks to her role in Loving, in which she stars as one half of an interracial couple which breaks the law by getting married in 1960s Virginia. The breakout role has already scored her Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award nominations.

In a statement to the Press Association, she said it was "surreal" to be recognised for doing something she loves and added, "I can't wait for the ceremony in London!"

British actor Tom is best known for taking over the reins of superhero Spider-Man and he will star as the webslinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming later this year (17) following a cameo in 2015's Captain America: Civil War. He has previously starred in The Impossible and In the Heart of the Sea.

"I have to say thank you to Bafta for recognising my work and nominating me for the EE Rising Star Award," the 20-year-old said. "What a huge honour this is and what a great category to be nominated in, so thank you thank you thank you!"

Moonrise Kingdom actor Lucas has already won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer and National Board of Review Award for Breakthrough Male Performance for his role in Manchester by the Sea, and he's now up for another prize.

"It's really exciting to be recognised for an award that has nominated many of my favourite actors over the years," he said. "I've always been enamoured with English culture and have dreamed of living in England, so this nomination is particularly meaningful for me."

Anya Taylor-Joy landed on the shortlist thanks to her roles in horror movies The Witch and Split, and Spanish actress Laia Costa is nominated for her lead performance in Victoria, which was shot in a single take.

The winners will be announced during the main ceremony, which will take place on 12 February (17) in London's Royal Albert Hall.