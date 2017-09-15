Rutger Hauer is concerned that 'Blade Runner 2049' won't be as ''character-driven'' as the original film.

The 73-year-old actor starred as the renegade and violent replicant Roy Batty in Sir Ridley Scott's 1982 cult classic alongside Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard and with the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve's set to be released this year, Hauer thinks it will ''never compare''.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Hauer said: ''I have to watch it. I'm curious to see if it's what I think it is. I feel that if you make a sequel, you make a similar one but not the same. It's a real trap that your success needs to look the same. 'Blade Runner' was a character-driven story and I don't see that in the new trailer and the casting.

''If they're showing up with special effects, a lot of noise and shooting, it will never compare. That's the truth. But it's got a pretty good director so he needs the benefit of the doubt.''

The new film sees Ford reprise his role alongside an impressive cast including Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto.

Although 'Blade Runner' is now considered a cult classic, Hauer admitted the film only became successful 25 years after its release in 1982.

He said: '''Blade Runner' wasn't a success for 25 years. When it came out, people said it was such a depressing movie but the audience kept it alive. It's my most unique film. How can you not be proud to be part of something like that? It was such a wonderful experience - I was just dancing inside Ridley Scott's head. It was based on instinct, not logic, and those are the best parts for me. There were hundreds of things that made 'Blade Runner' that weren't in the plan.''

'Blade Runner 2049' is slated to be released this October.