Rutger Hauer doesn't know why it was ''necessary'' to make 'Blade Runner 2049'.

The 73-year-old actor starred as the renegade and violent replicant Roy Batty in Sir Ridley Scott's 1982 cult classic alongside Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard and last year Denis Villeneuve released the highly anticipated sequel, but Hauer is not a fan of the sci-fi sequel.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hauer said: ''I sniff and scratch at it. It looks great but I struggle to see why that film was necessary. I just think if something is so beautiful, you should just leave it alone and make another film. Don't lean with one elbow on the success that was earner over 30 years in the underground. In many ways, 'Blade Runner' wasn't about the replicants, it was about what does it mean to be human? It's like 'E.T.' But I'm not certain what the question was in the second 'Blade Runner'. It's not a character-driven movie and there's no humour, there's no love, there's no soul. You can see the homage to the original. But that's not enough to me. I knew that wasn't going to work. But I think it's not important what I think.''

The new film sees Ford reprise his role alongside an impressive cast including Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto.

Despite having a large filmography, Hauer revealed he would like to step behind to camera and direct some movies.

He said: ''I really want to direct. Actually that's what I originally wanted to be, a director, not an actor. I've had about 12 projects that all went south for some reason. I've got a script now. It's called 'Rain Dogs'.

''It's a killer story, a killer father looking for his daughter. And it ends with a smile. I think it's a good script. I just need a producer to take it on.''