Russell Tovey partied with his dog on Wednesday (03.07.19) evening.

The 'Years & Years' actor was accompanied by his beloved French Bulldog Rocky as he wandered the Nomadic Community Gardens in East London to select the fruit and garnishes for his own drinks.

And if Russell got bored of having his pooch pal for company, there were lots of other famous faces in attendance for the Smirnoff Infusions 'Pick Your Own' allotment party.

Laura Whitmore, Vogue Williams, Joel Dommett, MNEK and Daisy Lowe were amongst the guests who got to sample the brand new fruit-infused Spirit Drink, Smirnoff Infusions, thanks to the help of some top mixologists and botanist and broadcaster James Wong.

It was perhaps no surprise that Russell, 37, took Rocky to the party as they are inseparable and the 'Quantico' actor has previously admitted he Skypes his canine companion if he has to go away for work.

He said of working in Australia: ''We Skype-d. He can hear me but can't focus on the screen which is upsetting for me because I want to make eye contact.

''To be honest it's more for my benefit than his. He is more famous than me.''

And the actor has previously claimed fans are more interested in meeting his dog then getting a picture with him when he runs into wellwishers while walking Rocky.

He said: I'm his agent. I'm proud of him. People have pictures with him and I'm standing there with the lead. They don't interact with me.''

