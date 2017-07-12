Russell Tovey is reportedly dating hunky rugby player, Steve Brockman, and his new man is planning to move to New York with him.
The 'Quantico' actor is reportedly ''infatuated'' with Steve Brockman, and the sportsman is planning to move to New York with the 35-year-old star to be by his side when his West End play 'Angels in America' makes an expected transfer to Broadway.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Russell has never flaunted his romances but behind closed doors he is infatuated.
''Russell relocating to New York in anticipation of the show potentially transferring could have been the death knell for their relationship. Instead they see it as the start of a new adventure.''
The 'Looking' actor recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Steve - who he reportedly met online - hanging out at a gay boxing event on Friday (07.07.17), and has also posted pictures of his beloved bulldog Rocky cuddling up to his partner's pet pooch.
Russell previously admitted he is ''totally'' interested in getting married.
Asked if he'd ever tie the knot, he said: ''Totally, I will do it, when the time is right.''
Meanwhile, the British star recently admitted it was very ''daunting'' when he landed his part in 'Quantico' because it's such a huge production.
He said: ''I've never done a show that has so many episodes. With 22 per season, it's like a machine, but at the same time everyone is very passionate about the work.
''At first, the schedule was daunting - long hours every day and I'd have to be topless in every scene, so I had to fit the gym in as well. But then I got into the groove of it and it's great.''
