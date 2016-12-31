Russell Tovey is proud of his friend James Corden's success but joked he is jealous of his vast fortune.
The 35-year-old actor starred opposite the 'Late Late Show' host in 'The History Boys' in 2006 and he's proud his friend is now doing so well, especially with something that seems to be effortless, but jokingly claimed he is ''furious'' about the 'Into The Woods' star's popularity.
He said: '''Carpool Karaoke' is the most effortlessly brilliant thing ever. And it's so him.
''How wonderful that something that comes so easy to him is his most successful thing. What a gift.
''I'm jealous that he's got so much money now he's s***ting pound coins, but I am incredibly proud of him.
''And he can go and still do a big film! I don't think there's anyone else in the world like that. I'm furious about it!''
Russell is also ''obsessed'' with another of his former co-stars, Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth in Netflix miniseries 'The Crown'.
He said: ''I've just started watching 'The Crown' and I'm obsessed with Claire Foy.
''I've known her since her first job, which was with me in 'Being Human' - she played my girlfriend in the pilot, which we then remade.
''And we were in 'Little Dorrit' together. My character was obsessively in love with her but she wasn't interested.
''I feel proud to know her because she's so perfect in 'The Crown'.''
The British star is just as famous in his own right thanks to his role in ABC drama series 'Quantico', but he admits it has taken time to adjusting to the commitment of the show.
He told heat magazine: ''I've never done a show that has so many episodes. With 22 per season, it's like a machine, but at the same time everyone is very passionate about the work.
''At first, the schedule was daunting - long hours every day and I'd have to be topless in every scene, so I had to fit the gym in as well. But then I got into the groove of it and it's great.''
