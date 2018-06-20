Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman have called off their engagement.

The 36-year-old actor and the former rugby player announced their intention to marry in February, but during a Q&A with fans on his Instagram page, Russell has revealed that they are no longer together.

Asked whether he was still with Steve, Russell replied: ''No, darling.''

The British star - who plays the part of Harry Doyle on the ABC drama series 'Quantico' - has also deleted all of the pictures of Steve from his Instagram account.

Russell and Steve started dating in 2017, and when the couple announced their engagement, the actor admitted the news was ''unexpected''.

However, he also revealed he was looking forward to celebrating with friends and family.

Russell said at the time: ''Completely unexpected but very, very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.''

Steve was also said to be considering moving to the US to be with Russell when his West End play 'Angels in America' moved to New York.

A source previously explained: ''Russell relocating to New York in anticipation of the show potentially transferring could have been the death knell for their relationship. Instead they see it as the start of a new adventure.''

Meanwhile, Russell previously revealed he is open to marrying one day, and also wants to have kids.

Speaking in November 2016, he said: ''Totally, I will do it, when the time is right.''

But he also admitted at the time that his dog was the main focus in his life.

He said: ''I've got my dog at the minute - he's my everything, my sun and my moon.''