'Quantico' actor Russell Tovey and former rugby player Steve Brockman have called off their engagement.
Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman have called off their engagement.
The 36-year-old actor and the former rugby player announced their intention to marry in February, but during a Q&A with fans on his Instagram page, Russell has revealed that they are no longer together.
Asked whether he was still with Steve, Russell replied: ''No, darling.''
The British star - who plays the part of Harry Doyle on the ABC drama series 'Quantico' - has also deleted all of the pictures of Steve from his Instagram account.
Russell and Steve started dating in 2017, and when the couple announced their engagement, the actor admitted the news was ''unexpected''.
However, he also revealed he was looking forward to celebrating with friends and family.
Russell said at the time: ''Completely unexpected but very, very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.''
Steve was also said to be considering moving to the US to be with Russell when his West End play 'Angels in America' moved to New York.
A source previously explained: ''Russell relocating to New York in anticipation of the show potentially transferring could have been the death knell for their relationship. Instead they see it as the start of a new adventure.''
Meanwhile, Russell previously revealed he is open to marrying one day, and also wants to have kids.
Speaking in November 2016, he said: ''Totally, I will do it, when the time is right.''
But he also admitted at the time that his dog was the main focus in his life.
He said: ''I've got my dog at the minute - he's my everything, my sun and my moon.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
This British satirical comedy may be a bit of a mess, but since it's based...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
Based on a notorious true story, this film takes a muted approach that matches the...
When young Effie Grey (Dakota Fanning) is married to John Ruskin (Greg Wise), a man...
Aside from being a hugely entertaining romp, this film also works as a far above-average...
Gritty and claustrophobic, this British horror-thriller holds our interest with well-played characters rather than the...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....
The Pirate Captain has never won the Pirate of the Year award but this year...