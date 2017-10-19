Russell Crowe did spit towards Azealia Banks during their hotel room clash, RZA has claimed.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper had taken Azealia as his guest to the party which was held by Russell at his hotel suite in Los Angeles in October 2016.

RZA, 48, has been very critical of Azealia's behaviour at the bash but he has now stated that Russell, 52, did spit in the pop star's direction during the altercation.

Speaking on US radio show 'The Breakfast Club' on Power 105.1, he said: ''He spit at her. I saw that. It almost went on me! He apologised to me. The night was crazy.''

Russell, 52, came to blows with the 26-year-old rapper when she allegedly threatened another guest at the party after 'The Mummy' star mocked one of her tracks. But the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided not to press charges for battery as it was believed a jury would ''find the physical escort out of the room was justified to prevent the imminent violence threatened by Banks.''

According to Baller Alert radio, Azaelia has responded to RZA's latest comments on Snapchat.

She is quoted as saying: ''RZA has to stop talking about me in the media. Until he is ready to apologise to me publicly he can go back to sucking Russell Crowe's d**k for invites to Hollywood parties.''

Azealia previously called for Russell to offer her an apology for what happened.

She said: ''[Russell] feels that he did nothing wrong, so I'm just like, OK, if you want to pay a bunch of litigators and a bunch of people to apologise to me, then I guess that's what you want to do. You could apologise to me for free now and make this all go away ... Even if I were being erratic, you should have enough sense to have me escorted out properly and keep your hands and your spit to yourself.''