Russell Crowe is to star in a new supernatural horror film.

The Oscar winner has joined the Miramax movie, which is yet to be given a title, and will portray a troubled actor who begins to unravel whilst he is shooting a horror film.

His estranged daughter begins to worry that her father is slipping back into his past addictions or if whether something more sinister could be at play.

M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller - who were responsible for creating 2015 comedy/slasher film 'The Final Girls' - have written the screenplay and will be making their directorial debut on the project too.

The film will be produced by Kevin Williamson, who has worked on 'Scream', 'The Following' and 'The Vampire Diaries', for his Outerbanks company alongside Miramax's Bill Block.

Speaking about Crowe's involvement in the horror, Williamson said: ''Bill and I are so excited to work with Russell, one of the greatest actors of our time. Fortin and Miller have such a fresh vision for this film, we know that together they will create something memorable.''

Crowe, 55, has recently starred in 'The True History of the Gary Kelly Gang' and played the late Fox News boss Roger Ailes in 'The Loudest Voice'. He recently wrapped production on road rage thriller 'Unhinged'.

It is the second project announced by Miramax this week following the confirmation that Jason Statham is to be reunited with director Guy Ritchie in a remake of the 2004 French film 'Le Convoyeur'.

The pair previously worked together on British crime-comedies 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 2000's 'Snatch'.

Block will also be producing Ritchie's movie after working with him on upcoming movie 'The Gentleman', which will hit cinemas in January 2020.

Block said: ''Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavour of these two long-time friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic.''