Russell Crowe apologised to Ed Sheeran after wrongly announcing he was engaged.

The 53-year-old actor and the 'Shape of You' hitmaker have become close friends and, in a recent interview, Russell mistakenly called Ed's girlfriend Cherry Seaborn his ''fiancée ''.

Ed explained: ''You know, he's only met Cherry once and I didn't introduce her... I didn't say anything.

''I think he just assumed. But no, we're not engaged. He emailed me to say sorry.''

Speaking about their friendship previously, Russell said: ''He was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates.

''He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancée for more time.''

Ed, 26, previously admitted he and Cherry are ''on the path'' to marriage but they have no plans to tie the knot just yet.

He said: ''I am not getting married soon. People just keep asking me about it. I would like to get married eventually, but it's not impending.

''I don't think you get normality from the wrong marriage, you get normality from the right marriage, the right friends and the right environment - and I think I am on a really good path to all three.''

However, he couldn't be happier with hockey player Cherry and the pair have never had an argument.

He said: ''I haven't been in the bad books to be honest.

''She worked on Wall Street in America then she got her job transferred to London in the same office with the same job.

''We have spent every day together. Weirdly enough, when I went to Japan recently that was the first time I have been apart from her.''