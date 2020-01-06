Russell Crowe sent a warning about climate change in lieu of an acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20).

The 55-year-old actor wasn't at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California to pick up the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work on 'The Loudest Voice' as he had opted to stay in Australia, where his property has been threatened by the wildfires ravaging the country.

Instead, he sent in a message which was read out by Jennifer Aniston, who co-presented the accolade with 'Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer said on Russell's behalf: ''Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.''

Russell beat out competition from Jared Harris ('Chernobyl'), Sam Rockwell ('Fosse/Verdon'), to take the accolade.

Before handing the honour to the 'Gladiator' star, Jennifer and Reese had also given out the night's first award, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, which was given to Ramy Youssef for his role in 'Ramy'.

And the first-time nominee joked he was not only unrecognisable to anyone in the audience, but his mother had wanted him to lose to 'The Kominsky Method's Michael Douglas, who was also on the shortlist alongside 'Barry's Bill Hader, Paul Rudd ('Living With Yourself'), and Ben Platt ('The Politician').

He said: ''I know you guys haven't seen my show. Everyone's like, is this an editor?

''My mom was rooting for Michael Douglas. For some reason Egyptians like Michael Douglas.''