Russell Crowe has showed off his ''sexy'' makeshift firetruck.

The 55-year-old actor has ''repurposed'' his own old Ford F1 to help tackle the blazes that have been sweeping through Australia for several months.

He shared a photo of the truck on Instagram - which was cropped to conceal the license plate details - and wrote: ''I've owned this truck over 20 years and it was already an ''old'' truck when I bought it.

''Repurposed to fight the good fight. I know... sexy truck for sure.''

Earlier in the week, the 'Gladiator' star had toured the interior of the vehicle on Instagram, showing how it had been kitted out for its new purpose.

He said in the clip: '''We keep this truck ready and prepared in case things get crazy.

''It's got a thousand litre water cube on it... it's got a couple of bins filed with dirt and shovels for spot fires.''

Showing spare hoses, fire blankets and respirators, he added: ''We've got all the stuff you need for fighting fires.''

On Sunday (05.01.20), Russell won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work on 'The Loudest Voice' but opted to miss the ceremony and continue his work against the fires in Australia.

However, he sent a message about the ''tragedy'', which was read out by Jennifer Aniston, who co-presented the accolade with 'Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer said on Russell's behalf: ''Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.''

Russell beat out competition from Jared Harris ('Chernobyl'), Sam Rockwell ('Fosse/Verdon'), to take the accolade.