Russell Crowe bought the horse that almost ''killed'' Josh Lucas in 'Snowy River: The McGregor Saga'.

The 'Life As We Know It' star played Luke McGregor in the Australian drama series for 15 episodes between 1994 and 1995, and only landed the part because he lied about having top equestrian skills, leading to the near-death experience.

Five years later, when he starred alongside the 'Gladiator' actor in 'A Beautiful Mind', Josh found out Russell had purchased the feisty mammal that nearly wiped him out.

Appearing on US chat show 'The Talk', Josh recalled: ''Every actor claims that they can ride a horse.

''My first job was in Australia. When I was 19 years old, I got hired to play a great horseback rider, so I told everyone of course I could ride a horse, and then I arrived on set and of course I didn't really know how to ride a horse, and that horse .. tried to kill me.

''Funnily enough, years later I did 'A Beautiful Mind' with Russell Crowe and he told me he has that horse.

''He was like, 'Your horse on Snowy River: The McGregor Saga? I have that horse now.'

''I never ended up seeing the horse again.

''Who knows if that horse is still alive?''

Meanwhile, Josh 47, also revealed he would love to shoot sequel to 2002's 'Sweet Home Alabama' with Reese Witherspoon.

The pair played estranged couple Jake and Melanie, and the romantic drama ends with the latter having to leave her fiancé Andrew (Patrick Dempsey) at the altar because her lawyer informs her their divorce isn't finalised.

Josh would jump at the chance to reprise the role and thinks it would be interesting to see how their relationship would pan out.

He said: ''I would do it in a second.

''I think it would be so fascinating and obviously I don't know where it would go, but I think it would be so fascinating to see where these two characters and the children and where everyone ended up. Are they still together? Are they divorced? Do they want to be back together? I mean, there's so many different ideas that I think, you know, we all know life is long and complex and they had an interesting relationship to begin with, the two characters.''