Russell Crowe claims Ed Sheeran is engaged to Cherry Seaborn.
The Hollywood star and the 'Shape Of You' singer have become close friends after being introduced by mutual pals and Russell, 53, revealed Ed and his ''fiancee'' Cherry Seaborn often stay with him when they are in Australia.
According to The Sun on Sunday, he said: ''We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay. We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff.''
Meanwhile, Ed, 26, previously admitted he and Cherry are ''on the path'' to marriage but they have no plans to tie the knot just yet.
He said: ''I am not getting married soon. People just keep asking me about it. I would like to get married eventually, but it's not impending.
''I don't think you get normality from the wrong marriage, you get normality from the right marriage, the right friends and the right environment - and I think I am on a really good path to all three.''
However, he couldn't be happier with hockey player Cherry and the pair have never had an argument.
He said: ''I haven't been in the bad books to be honest.
''She worked on Wall Street in America then she got her job transferred to London in the same office with the same job.
''We have spent every day together. Weirdly enough, when I went to Japan recently that was the first time I have been apart from her.''
