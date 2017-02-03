Russell Brand won't dress his daughter in feminine clothes as he hopes she will ''formulate'' her own gender.
The 41-year-old British comedian has two-month-old Mabel with his fiancée Laura Gallacher and revealed that since she was born he has started to examine his own beliefs about gender.
Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''Now that I have these very important women in my life [Mabel and fiancée Laura] I have re-evaluated the way I look at gender.
''I don't have to dress her in feminine clothes, I don't need to dress her in clothes for her gender, I'd rather just see how she formulates it herself.
''I've become quite sensitive and aware of that since she was born.''
Speaking about the decision to call his daughter Mabel, Russell said: ''I stared at her for ages to make sure she looked like that name.
''You have to name their essence. Her essence was twinkling, sparkling, joyous. If she'd have had different sexual organs she wouldn't have been Mabel obviously.''
Russell also revealed that he is a hands-on father but admitted that his life has changed dramatically since Mabel was born.
He said: ''It's an abrupt and sudden change. It's like having a relative over to stay, but not a minor relative, like a distant uncle.
''There's not an area of her life I'm not involved in. Sadly I'm unable to produce breast milk.''
Speaking before Mabel was born, Russell admitted he didn't want to ''impose a gender'' on his child.
He said: ''I've painted the room, I've done the things that you're supposed to do, I've accepted the idea that that person will be more important than me. I'm thinking of calling him or her, we don't know the gender. I may not even ever impose a gender upon it, let the child grow up and be the whatever the hell it is, never tell it there is such a concept.''
