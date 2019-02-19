Russell Brand insisted that more men should speak out about their emotional state and trust that they will be ''received warmly and lovingly'' by those around them.
Russell Brand wants men to ''communicate more openly'' about mental health issues.
The 43-year-old comedian wants more men to speak out about their emotional state and trust that they will be ''received warmly and lovingly'' by those around them as opposed to be ridiculed.
Speaking in a Twitter video, he said: ''Men have got to learn to communicate more openly about mental health issues. Not me, I do nothing but communicate about mental health issues you'd probably like it if I communicate less about mental health issues. But more broadly and in general men have to be more open about their emotional state and trust they will be received warmly and lovingly.''
The actor went on to explain that he belongs to a men's group where the openness is ''unbelievable'' and urged male fans to join as in an ''exclusively male environment'' is ''very helpful''.
He explained: ''I belong to a men's group, I mean it's unbelievable, the openness. Men in exclusively male environment when encouraged to talk will be very, very open. Curiously there's less competition, less posturing I don't know what the causes for this are but I do know that for men being mentored by other men being in environments around other men is very, very helpful.''
The 'Get Him to the Greek' star went on to explain that acknowledging feelings of ''inadequacy'' and being ''inferior'' is an important step in becoming an ally to other people.
Russell - who has two daughters, Mabel, two, and seven-month-old Peggy, with his wife Laura - said: ''I feel that we need to trust that any feeling we have of inadequacy of our bodies not being good enough of us being inferior of us not being able to fulfil our role as men, of even knowing what it is to be a man.
''We need to be able to ask those questions so that we can become better allies to other men and to women and other people.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In a sea of unnecessary remakes, this rehash of the 1981 comedy seems particularly ill-timed,...