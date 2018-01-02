Russell Brand had to have his ear drained and compressed after he picked up a cauliflower ear following a jiu jitsu session.
Russell Brand had to have his ear drained after picking up an injury during his jiu jitsu class.
The 42-year-old actor was left with a cauliflower ear following a tough session of the marital art, and he filmed the fixing process for ''entertainment'' value and to look back at the procedure, after which he had to have the organ compressed and was given an ''embarrassing'' white headdress.
In the two-minute clip, which he uploaded on his Twitter account, he said: ''Russell Brand here, as you know I'm a jiu jitsu expert.
''Part of the reason for filming it, I'm sure it will make great entertainment, but also I'm keen to see it come out.''
Russell then lay on his back as his doctor pushed the syringe into his cauliflower ear and drained out 1.5mms of fluid, making it go ''down like a balloon''.
During the process, he said: ''Oh it's in ... oh my God.''
After the short draining treatment, Russell asked the doctor to show him the filled syringe.
Looking up at the liquid, he said: ''Oh my God, that's all come out of there. That's amazing isn't it?
''So now it's a matter of compressing that.
''God, it's really been effective.''
Russell took to his Instagram account to show off his white headdress, and tagged in his trainer, Chris Cleere.
He added the caption: ''@chriscleere post jiu jitsu (sic)''
Chris also took to his Instagram account to post a selfie with Russell, who was seen pointing at his ear pre-treatment.
He wrote: ''Russell Brand and the start of his newly acquired cauliflower ear!! Training hard and getting in some quality mat time (sic)''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In a sea of unnecessary remakes, this rehash of the 1981 comedy seems particularly ill-timed,...