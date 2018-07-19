Russell Brand has been cast in new family adventure movie 'Four Kids and It'.

The 43-year-old comedian will star alongside Paula Patton and Matthew Goode in the film, which is an adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's children's book.

The movie - which will see Sir Michael Caine voice the It of the title - will tell the story of four kids who are shocked to learn that their supposed beach holiday is, in fact, an elaborate effort to help them bond with their future step-siblings.

Russell - whose previous film credits include 'Get Him to the Greek' - has been cast in the role of villain Tristan, according to Variety.

Paula, 42, will play the part of a workaholic mother called Alice.

Meanwhile, Russell previously claimed he was willing to give up his acting career to focus on political activism.

The outspoken star said back in 2014 that he was ''not interested in making money anymore''.

He explained: ''It makes me scared if I think about money too much, then it makes me feel guilty. The only thing I tell the people who look after my money is, 'Make sure my f***ing taxes are 100 per cent legitimately paid,' and then I do my own s**t.''

The British star subsequently revealed he was willing to sacrifice his career, and even his life, for his political beliefs.

He said: ''I'd give up everything. I've thought about this a lot, whether or not I'm prepared to go to prison or die for what I believe in.

''The answer is 100 per cent, without question, yes - I'm willing to die for this.''