Russell Brand's wife Laura appears to be pregnant with their second child in new pictures of the couple.
Russell Brand is set to be a father for the second time.
The 42-year-old comic was seen holding hands with his wife Laura Gallacher - the mother of his 19-month-old daughter Mabel - as they walked near their home in Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England, earlier this week and the blonde beauty's huge baby bump couldn't be concealed.
In photos obtained by The Sun Online, Laura was wearing a black t-shirt, trousers and leather jacket, while the 'Arthur' star teamed a grey T-shirt with a black gilet and shorts. They were not accompanied by their daughter.
The photo comes after it was rumoured in February that the pair were having another child and Laura was due in May, and the picture suggested she wasn't too far off her due date.
A representative for Russell declined to comment on the news.
Meanwhile, the British comic - who has battled alcohol, drug, and sex addiction in the past - recently admitted he couldn't be happier with the quiet lifestyle he leads these days, even if being a family man is more tiring than going out partying.
He said: ''I feel happier living with a person, having to pick up dog poo and change nappies than I ever did being involved in more decadent activity.
''It's tiring picking up poo and being more ordinary and real, but it's a relief. It feels connected and purposeful.''
And the 'Get Him to the Greek' star is determined to give his daughter enough attention and love for her not to repeat his problems when she's older.
He said: ''No one wants their kid to be a drug addict. I just want to be present and available. I'm lucky my wife comes on tour with me, and I get to go off to the playground [with Mabel]. It's me who changes her nappy when we're out in a restaurant. I'm doing stuff all the time with her.''
Regardless of how busy his career is, Russell has vowed his family will always come first.
He said: ''My priority is my little family. But I'm going to do some films, carry on doing comedy... and showing off.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In a sea of unnecessary remakes, this rehash of the 1981 comedy seems particularly ill-timed,...