Russell Brand serenaded his wife on their first wedding anniversary on Sunday (26.08.18) with a rendition of the song 'Inside of You' from his 2009 comedy film 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'.
Russell Brand treated his wife to a rendition of his song from 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' on their first wedding anniversary.
The 43-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Sunday (26.08.18) to share a clip of him singing the track 'Inside of You' from the 2008 rom-com - in which he played rocker Aldous Snow - to his lifestyle blogger spouse Laura Gallacher.
In the video, he can be heard belting out: ''Old as Ancient Skies/I've had these wondering eyes.
''But you took me by surprise when you let me inside of you/Inside of you/Inside of you.
''I long to be, is it wrong to be, inside of you.''
The 'Rock of Ages' actor then thanks his co-star Jason Segel for making the song and wished Laura a ''Happy Anniversary''.
The British star welcomed a second daughter with Laura - with whom he already has 21-month-old tot Mabel - a month ago and recently admitted he has found ''peace and serenity'' since having a family.
The couple live in the English countryside with their two children and the reformed hell-raiser said his happy home life has transformed him as a man.
When asked if parenthood had changed him, he replied: ''Yes. I think it's inevitable that it changes you. You can be changed by a yogurt. So parenthood ... I've got so much peace and serenity in my domestic life that I don't have the same sort of buccaneer attitude.''
Russell - who was previously wed to pop superstar Katy Perry - couldn't be happier with the quiet lifestyle he leads these days, even if being a family man is more tiring than going out partying.
He said: ''I feel happier living with a person, having to pick up dog poo and change nappies than I ever did being involved in more decadent activity.
''It's tiring picking up poo and being more ordinary and real, but it's a relief. It feels connected and purposeful.''
