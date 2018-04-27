Russell Brand cancelled a show in Aberdeen to be with his mum after she was involved in a car accident.
Russell Brand cancelled a gig on Thursday (26.04.18) after his mum was involved in a car accident.
The 42-year-old comedian was meant to take his 'Re: Birth' show to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen, Scotland, but pulled out after Barbara Brand, 71, was left in ''a bad way'' following a hit-and-run incident in Brentwood, Essex, at 11.40 am when she was on her way to babysit his and wife Laura's 18-month-old daughter Mabel.
Barbara was in the back of Russell's chauffeur-driven Audi A8 when it crashed with a Vauxhall Astra, whose driver fled after getting into another car.
An onlooker told The Sun newspaper: ''The Astra came round the corner and lost control. It went straight into the Audi.
''The chauffeur got out and fell. Russell's mum was trapped. She had a seatbelt across her chest. She was in pain and people got her out.
''She was in a bad way, lying on a stretcher. She had blood coming from her nose and on the back of her head. We were talking to her, trying to keep her with it.''
The driver of the vehicle was said to have been screaming in pain.
The witness added: ''A police officer asked him, 'Are you a taxi driver?' He said 'No, I'm Russell Brand's chauffeur, I'm taking his mum in a private car'.''
Two ambulances were called and spent around 30 minutes at the scene and though Barbara and her driver were taken to hospital, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Meanwhile, the other driver got out of his car and ''staggered around'' before being picked up by another vehicle.
The onlooker said: ''He got out of the passenger door and staggered around. About two cars behind were people in a white VW Golf. They got out, grabbed him, did a U-turn and sped off.''
Russell cancelled his gig as soon as he heard the news so he could be with Barbara, who has battled cancer numerous times.
Police said: ''The Audi driver and passenger, a man in his 40s and woman in her 70s, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The occupant of the Astra had left the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to locate them.''
