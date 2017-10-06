Russell Brand thinks his short marriage to Katy Perry was ''wonderful''.

The 42-year-old comedian and actor - who is now married to Laura Gallacher, with whom he has 11-month-old daughter Mabel - wed the 'Bon Appetite' singer in 2010, and said that before their divorce two years later, the relationship was ''lovely''.

He said: ''It's a bit difficult to tell what's going on in such a situation. But it was a very, very wonderful time. She was lovely. She's such a lovely person I've got nothing but love for her.''

Russell even commented on the 32-year-old singer's whopping $25 million pay packet which she will receive for her work as a judge on 'American Idol', and said she's ''probably a very good judge'' who deserves the impressive cheque.

He said: ''I don't know much about 'American Idol' or things like that. I certainly think that she's probably a very good judge so I certainly wouldn't comment on how much she's earning in the negative. I certainly wish her all the best in all of her endeavours.''

Speaking about his new family, the 'Get Him To The Greek' actor believes fatherhood has shown him love he ''never thought possible''.

During an appearance on 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Thursday (05.10.17), Russell said: ''The woman I married is called Laura. We've known each other for a very long while.

''You know what we got now? A human baby. It came out of her. It's been nothing but demanding the moment it emerged.

''It may well have conquered new territory in my heart and shown me love that I never thought possible ... Fatherhood changed me in that it empirically proves that I'm not the most important person in the world.''