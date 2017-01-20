Russell Brand thinks porn is ''disturbing''.

The 41-year-old comedian - who has previously been treated for sex addiction - doesn't engage with sexual videos or images because although it can be ''fascinating and exciting'', he also believes it to be ''unsettling''.

He said: ''I find it too much; you know? It's too disturbing and unsettling and fascinating and exciting for me to look at, and it biases my opinion of what human beings are and how we should treat each other.

''I think porn hurts everyone involved. The people that are doing it, the people watching it, so for me personally I try not to engage with it.''

And the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actor - who has two-month-old daughter Mabel with his girlfriend Laura Gallacher - likened watching the sexual material to playing a ''computer game'' in the way that he believes it affects people's brains.

He said: ''I don't look at it one day at a time because I don't think it's good. You know when you play a computer game for too long then when you come out you think 'I should be able to just get into cars'? Like if you watch too much porn, it tunes you too much into people's capacity as a sexual lump. I don't think that's good for me, at any rate.

''And I don't think porn is good in general. I was reading something the other day in The Guardian and it was about men looking at porn in public, like it's become so normal just to look at porn.''

Despite his negative comments on porn, Russell - who was previously married to pop megastar Katy Perry before their divorce in 2012 - said his stance on the matter is ''fragile''.

Speaking in a video published to his YouTube channel as part of his 'Trews' series, the 'Get Him to the Greek' star said: ''But it's quite fragile. If someone just left me in this cupboard with this laptop, I don't know how long it would be before I went 'Right I'm actually really quite bored now' and away I'd go.''