British comedian Russell Brand has revealed he wants to provide permanent housing for Windsor's homeless population as a wedding present for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The outspoken comedian has launched a campaign to rid the English town of homelessness ahead of the royal wedding in May, after a local council leader urged the police to clear rough sleepers from the streets.
Russell is hoping that Slough Borough Council will buy an existing building to give to homeless charity SHOC (Slough Homeless Our Concern), which supports vulnerable people.
In a video posted on his Twitter account, the British star said: ''You know Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married, and that councilor guy said 'We've got to cleanse all the homeless people off the streets of Windsor' in some terrifying sort of eugenics, genocide, burn the books, burn the people-type language.
''One of the charities that will be affected by that are SHOC, a charity that I've worked with for ages. They provide day care for homeless people and loads of advice and clothes and help, vital clothes and help.''
Harry, 33, and Meghan are poised to tie the knot on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Of the upcoming event, Russell said it is an ''interesting indication that in order to make this wedding spick and span and spotless, the most vulnerable people in society are being exposed to yet more persecution''.
He continued: ''That is why I'm suggesting that, as a wedding present to Prince Harry and Meghan, we encourage, insist, push Slough Council to donate a building to SHOC.
''The building already exists - all they have to do is sign a little bit of paper and the building can be used by SHOC to help the homeless that will be affected by this royal wedding - and they're already homeless.''
Russell's petition, which was launched on Change.org, has already attracted more than 10,000 signatures.
