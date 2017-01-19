The British actor/comedian and his partner Laura Gallacher welcomed a daughter in November (16), with the couple reportedly choosing to name the infant Mabel.

Now, Russell has spoken about the joys of being a father for the first time.

"It's the most wonderful thing," he told ITV News. "It's a wonderful experience."

The 41-year-old went on to share that becoming a parent has altered his perspective on life.

"In some ways I do (think about the bigger picture now). I think it's having something outside of yourself that's more important than you... other than West Ham United," he jokingly added, referring to his favourite soccer team.

Brand shared the comments during an interview at the Trew Era Cafe, a community hub in London, where he launched a new employment service for ex-offenders and people overcoming addiction, with the input of rehabilitation charity RAPt and employment agency Blue Sky.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star revealed last July (16) that he was set to become a father by posting a photo of him pretending to read a parenting book. A few months later, he talked about it in an interview with ES Magazine, where he said that he hoped his child didn't give him as much grief as he gave his own parents, as he was a "mischievous little boy".

"I always had this tremendous sense that I could do whatever I wanted, probably from a combination of my mother's devotion and my father's sense of 'can-do' individualism," he said.

Before settling down with Gallacher, Brand had been linked to host of high-profile names including Kate Moss, Courtney Love, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and Australian actress Teresa Palmer. He married pop singer Katy Perry in 2010, but the couple divorced two years later.