Russell Brand has revealed he kissed Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle for his film 'Get Him to the Greek'.

The 42-year-old star portrayed bad boy rocker Aldous Snow in the 2010 comedy, which also featured Jonah Hill, Rose Byrne and Elisabeth Moss.

Meghan, 36, had a small part in the movie as partygoer Tatiana and for scene the pair had to lock lips, but Russell can't remember much about the screen smooch.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', he said: ''Before you go off, she was in a film I was in, 'Get Him to the Greek' it was called - a bloody good film.''

''I didn't know her at the time cause she wasn't married to a royal person so I weren't paying attention ... I think I planted one on her. It was scripted in the scene; I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere.''

Russell - who was previously married to Katy Perry and is now happily wed to Laura Gallacher, with whom he has 18-month-old daughter Mabel - then joked that the revelation could put a stop to Meghan becoming part of the British royal family as 33-year-old Harry's wife.

He said: ''They should bring that up [at the wedding] ... if anyone has any reason ... yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film!''

Harry - who is Prince Charles' son and the brother of Prince William - and Meghan are poised to tie the knot on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.