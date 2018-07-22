Russell Brand and his wife Laura have reportedly welcomed their second child, another daughter, into the world.
Russell Brand has become a father for the second time.
The 43-year-old comedian and his wife Laura - who already have 20-month-old Mabel together - welcomed another daughter into the world earlier this month and couldn't be happier.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Obviously they are over the moon, and Russell will no doubt be gushing about her whenever he next performs stand-up.
''But they did not want to make a big announcement.''
The couple also stayed quiet throughout 31-year-old Laura's pregnancy but last month they were pictured as they walked near their home in Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England, and the blonde beauty's huge baby bump couldn't be concealed.
Meanwhile, the 'Arthur' actor - who has battled alcohol, drug, and sex addiction in the past - recently admitted he couldn't be happier with the quiet lifestyle he leads these days, even if being a family man is more tiring than going out partying.
He said: ''I feel happier living with a person, having to pick up dog poo and change nappies than I ever did being involved in more decadent activity.
''It's tiring picking up poo and being more ordinary and real, but it's a relief. It feels connected and purposeful.''
And the 'Get Him to the Greek' star is determined to give his daughter enough attention and love for her not to repeat his problems when she's older.
He said: ''No one wants their kid to be a drug addict. I just want to be present and available. I'm lucky my wife comes on tour with me, and I get to go off to the playground [with Mabel]. It's me who changes her nappy when we're out in a restaurant. I'm doing stuff all the time with her.''
Regardless of how busy his career is, Russell has vowed his family will always come first.
He said: ''My priority is my little family. But I'm going to do some films, carry on doing comedy... and showing off.''
