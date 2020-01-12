Russell Brand has reportedly invited Caroline Flack to his self-help seminar in Los Angeles.

Caroline was arrested earlier this month after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, and it was later reported the 40-year-old television presenter had flown to Los Angeles to ''clear her head'' following the incident.

And now, 44-year-old comedian Russell Brand has reportedly reached out to help the troubled presenter through his Recovery Live seminar, which is based on his book 'Recovery'.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watt's The Goss column: ''Russell wants Caroline to deal with her 'issues' and wants her to join him at the Recovery Live seminar he is doing in Los Angeles in a couple of weeks' time.

''Russell was the one who advised Caroline to jet out of the UK and to the States, where she is staying with some of their joint friends.''

Russell - who is married to Laura Gallacher, with whom he has two daughters - has been friends with Caroline since the 2000s, and is keen to help his pal get back on her feet.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the former 'Love Island' host - who stepped down from the UK reality show this month - had gone to Los Angeles in order to ''find herself''.

A source said: ''Caroline feels trapped in the UK. She can't see or communicate with Lewis but she also doesn't want to return to her flat because her every move is documented by photographers.''

''Caroline isn't someone who can sit around twiddling her thumbs until March. She's driving herself mad, as she likes to be busy. So after spending the festive period with family and friends, she's jetted to LA.

''Whenever she's hit hard times, she's always 'found herself' again in the mountains, away from the limelight. She wants to feel the sunshine on her skin, do long hikes and clear her head.''

As part of Caroline's bail conditions, she has been banned from communicating with Lewis, although he has been publicly supportive of his girlfriend, who has denied the charges against her.

The presenter is due back in court in March.