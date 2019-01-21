Russell Brand knows he would ''destroy his whole life'' if he was unfaithful to his wife Laura Gallacher.

The 43-year-old comedian and actor married Laura - with whom he has daughters Mabel, two, and Peggy, six months - in 2017, but the pair originally dated more than a decade ago when Russell was in the height of his turbulent relationship with drug and sex addictions.

And although the pair are both aware of the 'Get Him to the Greek' star's past, he says he won't act on any thoughts he has toward other women, because he has a ''voice'' in his head that stops him from ruining his marriage.

He said: ''She definitely had misgivings. But I feel like our relationship, and the trust in it, she understands how seriously I take it.

''But nothing good could come from harming her. If I put something in the space between me and her, it would be very detrimental to me. So when I think, 'Oh, that person is attractive,' the next thought is, 'Yes, but if you ever did anything, you realise that would destroy your whole life.' There's that voice in my head now.''

When the couple began dating again, they attended a couple's therapy session for their second date, and Laura still visits the therapist by herself.

Asked whose idea it was, Russell said: ''Mine. Because I really believe in that stuff. I don't want to be a bad person, but I know I have potential, so I like to set up relationships and systems that help me to stay on track.''

And despite having changed his ways, Russell - who was formerly married to Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 - says he doesn't regret any of his womanising ways in the light of the #MeToo movement.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he said: ''No. I just feel that [#MeToo] is a really positive change, it's a sign of real awakening.''