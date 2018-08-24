Russell Brand has admitted having a family has changed him as a man and he has now found ''peace and serenity'' in his life.
The 43-year-old comedian has been married to lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher since August 2017 and the couple live in the English countryside with their two children and the reformed hellraiser admits his happy home life has transformed him as a man.
When asked if parenthood had changed him, he replied: ''Yes. I think it's inevitable that it changes you. You can be changed by a yogurt. So parenthood ... I've got so much peace and serenity in my domestic life that I don't have the same sort of buccaneer attitude.''
Brand - who was previously wed to pop superstar Katy Perry - is currently filming new children's movie 'Four Kids and It' in Dublin which is an adaptation of
It is a return to acting for the star, who has been focusing on his stand-up shows and writing in recent years but Brand has no career plan and is instead now focused on living and working in the present.
In an interview with The I Paper, he said: ''There is so much change, so much volatility, so much uncertainty, that I'm really not able to look beyond. I'll do this job and see what's happening.''
