Russell Brand has opened up about curing a broken heart in an Instagram video as his ex-wife Katy Perry announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.
Russell Brand has opened up about dealing with heartbreak throughout ''most of his life''.
The 44-year-old star - who has been happily married to second wife Laura Gallacher since 2017 - posted a video of himself talking openly about going through breakups at every age and admitted he has been ''promiscuous'' in the past.
In the clip, which is titled 'How I Got Over Heartbreak', he said: ''I've experienced heartbreak most of my life. ''Now I'm in my 40s so I can look back at heartbreak when I was 15, heartbreak when I was 12, heartbreak when I was 11, heartbreak in my 20s and 30s.
''You know sort of right into like until when I got married. Just getting my heart broken again and again.''
The comedian - who has battled with addictions and mental health issues in the past - admitted that whilst he was promiscuous, he insisted that he ''used to really fall in love with people''.
Russell - who has Mabel, three, and another daughter, who was born in July 2018, whose identity he's decided to keep private - added how every time he had his heart broken, he would turn to drugs and alcohol.
He continued: ''I know I have a reputation for being promiscuous and I was a promiscuous person but, also, I used to really fall in love with people.
''I reckon in my case it was because I like to be in the outside. ''I'm by default [going to turn] to drug addiction and alcoholism. ''I'm not good at sitting with myself.''
The 'Get Him to the Greek' actor's video was shared as his ex-wife Katy Perry - whom he was married to between 2010 and 2012 - announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom.
Russell and Katy's marriage ended after 14 months, and Katy later revealed that her ex-spouse told her he wanted a divorce via text message.
