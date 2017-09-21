Russell Brand has advised Katie Price to tell her sex addict husband Kieran Hayler to get help or get out.

The former glamour model married the 30 year old in January 2013 and since then their relationship has been rocked by repeated infidelities with Kieran admitting to several affairs.

The mum-of-five was left heartbroken last month she discovered Kieran had been bedding their children's nanny for a number of months, despite previously having treatment for his sex addiction.

Now Russell - who has overcome sex addiction as well as alcohol and drug abuse issues - has told Katie, 39, it's time for her to get tough with her man.

Speaking to Katie on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (21.09.17), the 42-year-old comedian said: ''Kieran needs to 100 per cent surround and accept help. You need to get away and start making some changes. If addicts aren't working towards recovery they will always return to their addiction. He has to admit you are the other component and as a society we need to stop propping them up. If it is causing you pain, let go of yourself. As long as Katie is propping Kieran up, he won't go get help.''

Russell was a guest on the panel show to promote his new book 'Recovery' which deals with his own battle with addiction.

Although previously known as a lothario and party-lover, Russell is now happily married to Laura Gallacher and the couple have a 10-month-old daughter, Mabel.

The comic - who was previously wed to pop superstar Katy Perry - admits he had to work hard to convince his in-laws that he was a changed man when he wanted Laura's hand in marriage and when his daughter is old enough he will be honest with her about his previous struggles in life.

He said: ''I asked them to forget all the information that was given to them. As long as I'm clean and open with Mabel that's all I want. I don't want her to go into relationships to make yourself feel better. No one wants their kid to grow up an addict. I just want to be loving to her.''