Russell Brand finds his ''ordinary'' life more ''tiring'' than his days of ''decadent'' antics.
Russell Brand finds life as a family man more ''tiring'' than being a party animal.
The 'Arthur' actor - who has battled alcohol, drug, and sex addiction in the past - used to be famous for his wild antics but these days he's happily settled with wife Laura and their 18-month-old daughter Mabel and he couldn't be happier.
He said: ''I feel happier living with a person, having to pick up dog poo and change nappies than I ever did being involved in more decadent activity.
''It's tiring picking up poo and being more ordinary and real, but it's a relief. It feels connected and purposeful.''
Russell is proud of the way he's overcome his addictions but he always wants to work on himself and look at ways to change for the better.
He told Balance magazine: ''I'm curious about how I can continue to change my life using these techniques. I look at any area and think 'am I happy with it?'. If not, am I willing to change it, do the work and ask for help? I'm a slow learner, but I'm changing all the time.''
And the 42-year-old comic is determined to give his daughter enough attention and love for her not to repeat his problems when she's older.
He said: ''No one wants their kid to be a drug addict. I just want to be present and available. I'm lucky my wife comes on tour with me, and I get to go off to the playground [with Mabel]. It's me who changes her nappy when we're out in a restaurant. I'm doing stuff all the time with her.''
Regardless of how busy his career is, Russell has vowed his family will always come first.
He said: ''My priority is my little family. But I'm going to do some films, carry on doing comedy... and showing off.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In a sea of unnecessary remakes, this rehash of the 1981 comedy seems particularly ill-timed,...