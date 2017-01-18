Russell Brand says being a father is the ''most wonderful thing''.

The 41-year-old comedian and his fiancée Laura Gallacher welcomed daughter Mabel into the world in November and he absolutely loves fatherhood.

He said: ''It's the most wonderful thing. To have something outside of yourself thats more important than you. Other than West Ham United.''

Asked if having a child changed his perception on the world, he added to ITN: ''Do you know, in some ways I do. That's a good observation. It's a wonderful experience being a dad!''

When the little tot was born, Russell had to rush off after his show at the Nottingham Playhouse so he could be with Laura and their baby.

Fan Daniel Crann said at the time: ''He didn't confirm if it was a girl or a boy. He was conscious of the clock and made sure he was off stage by just approaching 9pm as he 'needed to get down the f***ing M21 as my girlfriend has just had a baby.'''

And Russell previously revealed he was incredibly excited to become a father.

He shared: ''I feel lit up by the idea. I'm very excited about becoming a dad and I'm preparing myself. I am just getting ready to be with a new little person and see what it is they want. [Laura is] decorating the nursery. Around domestic issues, my vote is often secondary ... Or the vote of my gender at least, so I will just wait to see what is determined.''

Russell also confessed to reading parenting books every week.

He shared: ''I read a different book every week and I read one on preparation for fatherhood to mentally prepare me for it. I don't know that it has prepared me for it.

''I've painted the room, I've done the things that you're supposed to do, I've accepted the idea that that person will be more important than me, 'Jesus Three' I'm thinking of calling him or her, we don't know the gender. I may not even ever impose a gender upon it, let the child grow up and be the whatever the hell it is, never tell it there is such a concept.''