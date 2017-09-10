Russell Brand is having a two-metre high fence built around his home to keep prying eyes away from his private life.
The 42-year-old comedian and actor welcomed his first child Mabel - whom he has with his girlfriend Laura Gallacher - into the world in November 2016, and has now decided to step up the security of his home in Henley, Oxon, to keep prying eyes away from his private life.
The Sun on Sunday newspaper reported the news of the planned building works, which will see protection more than double the height of the existing boundary built on the property, which overlooks the River Thames.
Russell's beefed up security comes after his beau's sister Kirsty described him as a ''devoted father''.
The television presenter said the 'Get Him To The Greek' star is ''wonderful'', she has been left shocked by the ''embarrassing'' X-rated jokes he tells audiences about his sex life with her younger sister.
When told about the contents of his stand-up material, Kirsty said: ''Oh my days. I haven't quite got myself in the zone to go and see one of his shows. I do need to but I will be so embarrassed at those bits. I can't believe he talks about her like that. I've heard he describes little Mabel as 'the sperm who made it'. But he is wonderful, and it's all very tongue-in-cheek. He's such a devoted father, it's very lovely to see.''
Meanwhile, Russell previously revealed that he has been a hands-on father, and admitted that his life has changed dramatically since Mabel was born almost one year ago.
He said: ''It's an abrupt and sudden change. It's like having a relative over to stay, but not a minor relative, like a distant uncle. There's not an area of her life I'm not involved in. Sadly I'm unable to produce breast milk.''
